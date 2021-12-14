Uzodinma a failure, yet to take one positive action in Imo – Okorocha

The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday renewed his attack on Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying the incumbent does not believe in the state and its progress.

Okorocha, who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, was responding to claim by Uzodimma that he pleaded for the disbandment of a commission on recovery of land set up by the state government.

He described the governor’s statement as “blackmail, saying Uzodinma had also sent a petition to the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) about him.

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District branded the governor a failure and asked him to face governance.

The statement read: “In a lengthy question and answer interview, written in Government House Owerri and sent to media establishments to publish, Governor Hope Uzodinma claimed that Senator Rochas Okorocha had asked him to disband the Commission of inquiry set up by Emeka lhedioha.

“Governor Uzodinma only proved us right. He simply confirmed what we have been saying. We have been telling those who cared to listen that Uzodinma does not believe in Imo State and her people.

“He has no passion for the state. He does not see Imo as his state and he is arrogant about that; and the major reason he is envious of Okorocha.

“A man who had been a Senator for eight years and who had been aspiring to govern the state since 2003, was proud to say that he has no property in the state except the one land he bought from a family.

“He, on his own, admitted that he has no investment in the state and no Imo man or woman is in his employment. Long before his governorship, Okorocha had big-time investments in Owerri and other parts of the state, including schools, hotels, Housing Estates, Printing Press, and so on.

“Even where he is living now in Owerri known as Sipbat, he bought it in the early 90s. That’s how patriotic citizens should be.

“Uzodinma should face governance and leave Okorocha alone. And he must have known that nobody takes him serious again over his needless attacks against Okorocha.

“He has been using Okorocha to divert attention from the woeful failure of his administration to take one correct action since he came on board. Okorocha is not behind his failure as governor. Let him carry his cross or burden and leave Okorocha alone.”`

