Uzodinma, alleges plot by ex-gov, others to destabilise Imo state

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has raised the alarm over an alleged fresh plot by a former governor of the state and some other politicians, to destabilise the state and his government.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Owerri, the state capital, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, said the former governor and the disgruntled politicians have been trying so hard to destabilise the Uzodimma regime.

“A former governor of the state and other disgruntled politicians have voted a hefty N5 billion with which to trigger another round of security crisis in the state,” Emelumba said.

“A serving member of the House of Representatives from Imo State is coordinating the destabilisation plot.

“Part of the plot is to raise a petition to the inspector general of police that security has collapsed in the state and that the government has been overwhelmed by the challenges.

Read also: Gov Uzodinma vows to fish out those who killed Imo monarchs

“They are going to use the recent unfortunate fate of our two royal fathers from Njaba to anchor their campaign,” he added.

The Commissioner said the government also discovered that after the petition, the politicians have then planned to start a destructive campaign and sponsor sundry protests for the declaration of a state of emergency in Imo.

He added that the politicians were those who lost out in the scheming for the 2019 governorship election and those indicted by the White Paper on recovery of land and looted assets of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now