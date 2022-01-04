Uzodinma, APC turning Imo into abattoir – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of turning the state into an abattoir where Igbo youths are killed secretly.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group alleged that Uzodinma and the ruling party had been working with security operatives and the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to kill innocent people in the state.

IPOB also dismissed as an outright falsehood claims that soldiers repelled and killed Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives who attacked the palace of Eze of Amaifeke, Emmanuel Eze Okeke in Orlu local government area of Imo State.

The statement read:

“We are the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Following the frustration and lack of professionalism by the Nigerian security agencies, they have, as usual, resorted to lies and propaganda to deceive the gullible minds.

“The Nigerian Army and police parading and killing innocent citizens in Imo State have started with falsehood to demonise their innocent victims.

“They can only deceive those who don’t know what is happening in Imo State since Hope Uzodinma and his APC party turned Imo State into an abattoir for innocent Biafrans.

“Nigerian security agents and Ebubeagu security members recruited by Hope Uzodinma were operating and killing innocent citizens in Imo State, yet they have lied again that they repelled ESN operatives who allegedly besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Eze Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu LGA Imo State.

“This is another blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB/ESN operatives have no issues with traditional rulers in Biafraland but Nigeria Army and the police are trying to create the wrong impression that we are hunting the monarchs.”

