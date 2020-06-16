Uzodinma assigns portfolios to aides

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, assigned portfolios to 95 aides with 63 appointed as Special Advisers, and 32 as Senior Special Assistants.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Oguike Nwachuku, who disclosed this in a statement, said Prof. Henry Njoku has been appointed the Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council, while Mrs. Ruby Emele has been assigned the role of Special Adviser to the governor Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Other Special Advisers are – Mrs. Christina Ude, (Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services), Dr. Bathos Nwadike (Political), Mrs. Pat Ekeji Ngozi (Strategy and Development) while Mr. Macdonald Ebere combines that role with being the General Manager, ENTRACO.

Mr. Ikpamezie Innocent is the Special Assistant to General Manager, OCDA, Mr. Dominic Uzowuru, Inter-Party, Amaka Okafor, Electronic/New Media, and Dr. Okereke Macillina, Health.

Others are – Doris Tony-Anyanwu (International Cooperation/NEPAD), Ifeanyi Opara (Labour Matters), Chief Canice Nwachukwu (Revenue Mobilisation and Capacity Development) and Ikem Unaebgu (Aviation/Airport).

