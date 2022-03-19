News
Uzodinma blames politicians for attack on Ohanaeze chief, Obiozor’s home
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday described as cowardly and the height of desperation the attack on the country home of the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in the state.
Gunmen had on Saturday morning set fire to the building located in Awo-Omanma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the attackers used Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) and shot indiscriminately for over 15 minutes before they set the house ablaze.
READ ALSO: Gunmen set fire on home of Ohanaeze leader, Obiozor (Video)
In a statement he personally signed, the governor expressed regret that desperate politicians are yet to sheath their swords despite repeated appeals for a truce.
He stressed that the government was already working with security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.
Uzodinma also decried the increasing resort to violence in settling differences by some politicians in the state and warned that the government would no longer condone such banditry.
