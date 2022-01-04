Uzodinma brands Okorocha biggest obstacle to good governance in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, described his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, as the biggest obstacle to good governance in the state.

Uzodimma, who stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Owerri, said the task of running the state has been made difficult by the Imo West Senator.

The meeting was attended by businessman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu, and Chairman of Zinox Technology, Leo Stan Ekeh.

The governor said Okorocha, and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, had been making governance difficult for him in Imo State.

Uzodinma, who had promised to name people behind the insecurity in the state at the meeting, said he would rather allow security agents to do their work without interference.

He said: “You will recall that I have said that I will use the opportunity of this stakeholders’ meeting to name those behind insecurity in the state.

“Since then, many politicians have latched on that statement to cause problems in the state. Even the media, both mainstream and social, did not help matters.

“I want to tell you that instead of naming them, I will allow security agencies who are are already investigating those identified, to finish their work.

“Naming them would jeopardise the work of security agencies who are already doing a great job.”

Uzodimma also accused Okorocha of trying to usurp his role as governor and not according him respect as the number one man in the state.

He also asked the ex-governor to allow him to do his job.

The governor added: “We have many former governors in the state. We have former governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha. But Rochas Okorocha has failed to recognise that he is a former governor

“Rochas Okorocha is my younger brother. I am older than him and today I am the governor. He should recognize that fact and accord me that respect.”

Uzodinma and Okorocha had been at a loggerhead since the former assumed office in February 2020.

The problem started after the governor declared his intention to probe the activities of predecessors shortly after his inauguration.

