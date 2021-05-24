Uzodinma confirms arrest of over 400 persons linked to attacks in Imo  | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has disclosed that no fewer than 400 people who caused mayhem or attacks in the state, have been arrested and charged to court.

This was contained in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday by Uzodinma ’s Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachuku.

”Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested.

”The good thing is that over 70 per cent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

”Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence,” he said.

He also advised those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink as “government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Uzodinma, on Sunday urged the people of the state to disregard any rumour of impending attack in the state.

He said: “Imo people and residents should go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment. What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again.

Uzodinma said the rumours were designed to put fears in the mind of Imo people and assured them that the government would repel any attack on the state.

By Mayowa Oladeji

