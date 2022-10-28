Uzodinma does not deserve another term as Imo governor – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Friday berated Governor Hope Uzodinma for his alleged failures in the last three years.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Collins Opurozor, the party noted that the state was at the lowest rung of the viability index among the 36 states in the country under Uzodinma’s watch.

The PDP accused the governor of taking N127 billion that came to the local councils from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

It stressed that Uzodinma had performed poorly to deserve another term in the November 2023 election.

The statement read: “Our party is also greatly pained that in the 2022 ‘State of States Report’ recently published by a reputable civic organization, BudgIT, Imo has been classified as the worst state in the South-East in terms of fiscal performance, and it is also among the 10 worst states in Nigeria.

“This was the same Imo that won laurels in fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in 2019 when our party was in power.

“We have it on BudgIT’s authority that almost 70 percent of the over N600 billion that has accrued to Imo State under Senator Uzodinma has gone into recurrent expenditure.

“This is to the tune of well over N420 billion. Particularly, the government’s spending priorities show that this staggering sum has only gone into maintaining lengthy convoys, flying private jets, drinking champagnes, financing propaganda machineries, sustaining idle appointees, and also frittered away through a multiplicity of other irresponsible ways.



“What is more troubling is that BudgIT explicitly says the regime of Senator Uzodinma has raised the debt profile of Imo State by 121 percent just in 12 months, thereby increasing Imo’s indebtedness to N210 billion. Yet, there is absolutely no single landmark project done to justify that such loans have been taken.

“Even when the corrupt regime has hijacked and pocketed a total of N127 billion that came to the local governments from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), there has not been a single trip of construction sand dropped in any local government area of the state.

“Instead, Senator Uzodinma has dispatched a team of his praise singers, led by a factional State Chairman of the APC, to the various local government areas to mock the people by telling them that, ‘Our Governor sent us.’

“We came to hear your challenges and problems for onward presentation to the government in Owerri for a solution.

“This is indisputable evidence that for three years, Senator Uzodinma neither understands anything about the challenges facing the various areas of the state nor has he done anything to address the challenges.

“Imo PDP, therefore, urges Imo people to remain patient and resolute, being aware that this very cruel regime which has wrought untold agonies on them will soon give way for good.”

