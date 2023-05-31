Politics
Uzodinma emerges as new chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has emerged as the new chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum.
He succeeded the former Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, as chairman of the forum.
The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, stated this when he led the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday in Abuja.
Other governors at the meeting were Uba Sani (Kaduna), Yayaha Bello (Kogi), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).
READ ALSO: Progressives Governors Forum DG highlights conditions for creation of state police
The NWC members that attended the meeting were the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and several others.
In his presentation, the Yobe governor introduced Uzodinma as the new chairman of the PGF.
He said: “I’m standing before you to introduce to you the new chairman that we elected unanimously, Governor Hope Uzodinma.”
In his address, the APC chairman congratulated the governors on their victory in the last general election.
He also encouraged the governors to ensure good governance in their various states.
