Uzodinma inaugurates 27 local councils’ administrators, 2 commissioners, others
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the sole administrators for the 27 local government areas in the state.
He also swore in two commissioners and four members of the State House of Assembly Service Commission.
The two commissioners were Prof. Eugene Opara and Mr. Jerry Egemba while the new members of the House of Assembly Service Commission were Dr. Lambert Orisakwe, Emmanuel Orie, Israel Nnataraonye and Mike Nduleche.
In his address at the event held in Owerri, the governor urged the officials to use their positions to serve the people and drive the affairs of government.
He blamed the high poverty level in the rural areas to the non-functionality of local government administration.
Uzodinma said: “Despite the brief tenure of about two months, you must utilise the period effectively to serve the people well, revive the various departments, which appear non-functional, and get them working again.
“I have directed all the security agencies each time there is any incident around the domain of the suspected sponsors of banditry to immediately arrest the suspects whether there is direct evidence or not.”
The governor also urged the new House of Assembly Service Commissioners to work in harmony with the executive and legislative arms of the government.
