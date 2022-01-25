Uzodinma invited Nigerian Army to arrest innocent Biafran youths —IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of inviting the Nigerian Army to arrest “innocent Biafran youths who are now languishing in several detention facilities across the country.

The group, in a statement on Tuesday issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Uzodinma instructed the Army to go from house to house in Mbaise and Obowo communities in the state to arrest the innocent youths.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, IPOB accused the Imo Governor and security agencies of spreading falsehood against them and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo separatist group also debunked a statement by the Army that its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), run several camps in Imo and other states in the region, saying they were “lies fed to Nigerian on a regular basis by the military, ably supported by Uzodinma and the Commissioner of Police in the state.”

“The Nigeria Army Commander as well as the Police Commissioner in Imo State derives pleasure in dishing out fake information and falsehood to disrepute IPOB and ESN operatives,” the statement reads.

“We, therefore, want to once again, declare that contrary to fabricated lies by the security agencies, ESN has no camp in Lilu, Orsumoghu in Anambra State and Mbaise, Obowo in Imo State.

“The claims by the Nigeria security agencies that they discovered IPOB/ESN camps in the affected communities are all lies concocted to blackmail us and justify further destruction of more Igbo communities by security agents.

“Hope Uzodinma, the APC and some evil politicians in Imo State are busy trying to eliminate their political opponents with the intent to blame IPOB for such atrocities. But we want the world to know that we have no hands in what is happening in Imo State.

“IPOB and ESN have no camps in these communities. We are not militants nor cannibals. Criminals can never be said to be IPOB/ESN members. We are not cultists. Our mission is the restoration of Biafra, and that has nothing to do with cannibalism and abominable things allegedly going on in such camps.

“Nigerian security agencies and government of Imo State created these criminals thinking they can demonise IPOB and ESN members but unfortunately they turned against innocent members of the society.

“Hope Uzodinma instructed soldiers to go from house to house searching for IPOB members. Many innocent youths including members of IPOB were abducted, and some unaccounted for while many others are still dumped in many detention facilities across the country.

“We still call for the release of these victims. Why should innocent Igbo and other Biafra youths be languishing in cells for committing absolutely no crime while Fulani terrorist Herdsmen are roaming free and cause more horrific crimes?”

