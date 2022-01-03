Uzodinma now to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo on Tuesday

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, will now make public names of those behind the spate of insecurity in the state on Tuesday, January 4, instead of Monday, January 3, as earlier promised.

Uzodimma had, on December 19, 2021, promised to release the names of those sponsoring the “unwarranted killings, kidnapping, and all forms of insecurity in Imo State will be made public on January 3, 2022,” during his the planned stakeholders meeting with leaders of thoughts and elders of the South-East state.

“All the people that were hired to kill our people, we have started picking all of them. As of now, we’ve picked 18 suspects. Some of them have confessed those who are paying them.

“We have gotten the bank account from where they have been transferring money to them and we have the evidence. When I will address Imo stakeholders on January 3, I will call their names one by one,” he had said.

However, in a statement in Owerri on Sunday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, Uzodinma will now make the disclosure on Tuesday.

In the statement, Emelumba said the governor will “use the occasion of the 6th edition of Imo Stakeholders Forum to name those who are sponsors and financiers of insecurity in the state.”

“The stakeholders meeting/luncheon will now hold at the Government House, and no longer at the Ahiajoku Convention Center, Owerri, by 12noon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

“His Excellency, Dr. Hope Uzodinma will use the occasion to feel out the names of sponsors of insecurity and terrorism in Imo State.

“The government is in possession of crack evidence of the involvement of those responsible for the carnage. The names on the list will shock Nigerians,” Emelumba disclosed.

