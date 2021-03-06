Uzodinma, Okorocha's camps clash in Imo over plans to recall ex-gov from Senate | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Uzodinma, Okorocha’s camps clash in Imo over plans to recall ex-gov from Senate
Supporters of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, have clashed over an alleged plan to recall Okorocha as the Senator representing Imo West District at the National Assembly.
A group of Uzodinma’s supporters under the auspices of Orlu Political Consecutive Assembly (OPOCA) had insisted on continuing with the plans to recall Okorocha from the Senate, while another group, Association of Orlu Women for Good Governance (AOWGG) cautioned the governor not to spend state resources in recalling the senator.
AOWGG, had in a press conference, called on Uzodinma and Okorocha, who they described as their sons, to stop “disgracing the people of Orlu zone.”
The President-General, AOWGG, Mrs Bailia Chibuike, called on the governor to stop fighting Okorocha, face governance, provide the dividends of democracy for Imo people, and leave Okorocha alone.
She alleged that the state government had given OPOCA N1 billion for Okorocha’s recall, and urged the government to take the money back and use it for other meaningful things.
However, OPOCA insisted on its plans to recall Okorocha, saying the senator “has crossed the red line and has touched the tail of a sleeping tiger.”
The group’s spokesperson, Modestus Nwamkpa, who also doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, said Okorocha had not represented the district well at the Senate.
Read also: ‘Who will assassinate him? I have no personal issues with Okorocha,’ Uzodinma replies ex-gov
Nwamkpa said it was wrong for the former governor to launch a “campaign of calumny” against , Uzodinma, who is also from Orlu zone, which Okorocha represents at the Senate.
He said, “Now, the question is: why does OPOCA want to recall Okorocha? It is said that ‘he who obstructs the peace of the beehive should endure the pains of the bees’ stings.’
“Okorocha has actually crossed the red line. He has touched the tail of a sleeping tiger and the resultant effect is what he is currently facing.”
Nwamkpa said OPOCA was at the forefront of defending the interest of Orlu zone, saying “any Orlu man holding the position of Imo governorship must be protected at all costs. Orlu’s interest must come first.”
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...