Uzodinma orders freezing of all bank account belonging to Imo State

Imo State governor-elect, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered that all accounts belonging to the state government be frozen with immediate effect.

The order, which became effective from January 14, 2020, was contained in a statement released by the Director-General, Hope Uzodinma’s Campaign Organisation, Chief Cosmas Iwu.

The governors told all the banks where Imo State have accounts not to honour financial transaction demands from the sacked governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha or any member of his administration.

“Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14th January 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to take this to your authority/instruction to place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter, directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of his Excellency, the executive governor of Imo state,” the statement read.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, had on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha as Imo State governor and declared Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state in the March 9, election in the state.

