Uzodinma refuses to rule out postponement of APC convention

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, refused to rule out the postponement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 26.

The APC had announced a February 26 date for the convention but there were insinuations that the date is no longer sacrosanct.

Uzodinma, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said though APC has no plan to postpone the convention, the date could be changed if the party leadership discovered that it was no longer feasible.

He said: “Of course, that is the decision of the party and there is nothing wrong even if it doesn’t hold. What is important is that we must have our convention. We have said it is February 26th. If anything, for any reason tomorrow, it is not doable in the opinion of the party, we will move. But that does not mean that there is any intention to move.

“We shouldn’t worry about little issues. I think our focus and attention should be towards having a workable democracy in Nigeria, like we have shown, supporting government policies and programmes and then being patriotic. Our democracy will do better if supported with the right attitude. You may not like my face, but the federal government is the federal government, state government is the state government.

“We should be able to exhibit sense of nationalism and patriotism. We should be able to support government that is in power. Today, the President, even though produced by APC, is President of all the political parties in Nigeria and the government of all the political parties in Nigeria.

“This mentality of war, war, war, politics, and democracy is not about war, it’s about ideology and the ability to sell your policy and the people will buy into it.

“So, I’m confident that our party, contrary to the expectations in some quarters, will be stronger and stronger as we make progress and of course, in the nearest future, I’m very confident that APC will still be in power because the programmes are the party, the manifesto of the party, the individuals in the party, majority of the political class in Nigeria understands that APC is the party to beat and that is why they are joining day by day.”

