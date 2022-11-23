Uzodinma sacks Imo varsity vice-chancellor

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has approved the removal of the acting Vice-Chancellor of the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, Prof. Patrick Egbule.

The Secretary to the State Government, Cosmas Iwu, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital.

He added that the governor also approved the appointment of Prof. Christopher Chiedozie Eze as the new acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The statement read: “The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate removal of Prof. Patrick Egbule as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

Consequently, by the law establishing the university, His Excellency has approved the immediate appointment of Prof. Christopher Chiedozie Eze as the Acting Vice- Chancellor of the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

“While His Excellency wishes the former acting Vice Chancellor well in his future endeavours, he charges the Acting Vice- Chancellor, Prof Chiedozie Eze, to apply himself to the highest standards in the administration of the young institution.”

