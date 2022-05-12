News
Uzodinma to hold Imo security conference over unknown gunmen menace
The menace of unknown gunmen in Imo State has forced Governor Hope Uzodimma to set up a security committee ahead of a planned security conference in the state.
The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who disclosed this during a press conference on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital, said the decision was reached at the state’s Executive Council (SEC) meeting held earlier in the day.
Emelumba said the committee would be headed by the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Ugorji Okechwukwu Ugorji.
According to Emelumba, the committee has the mandate of meeting relevant stakeholders and citizens to find a solution to the threat posed by the unknown gunmen and other serious security threats.
