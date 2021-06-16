Uzodinma under fire as road sweepers protest non-payment of salaries

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, is under more criticism as the Association of Imo Sweepers (AIS) led by one Mrs Treasure, has protested the non-payment of their salaries for six months.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the sweepers comprising widows from the 27 LGAs of Imo State, on Wednesday, besieged the Government House, demanding their salary arrears.

The AIS claimed that the Imo State Government has refused to consider their plight since its inception.

“This government is insensitive and callous. Do you know that November and December salaries for last year were not given to us?

“No Christmas gift, no bonus. We went home for the Yuletide empty-handed.

“As if that was not enough, they promised to start paying in January this year. This month is June and no one has received a dime from the government.

“Sweeping the road every morning is not an easy task. Many of us have been hit by speeding cars, and some have died as a result of that. Yet, the government is not taking us seriously.

“We don’t have husbands that can fend for our families. We all depend on this monthly salary to survive. The government should try and consider our plight and pay us.

“Some of us have incurred huge debt. We need money to offset our bills and fend for our families,” the AIS during its press statement at the Government House

Uzodinma is yet to issue an official statement over this turn of events.

By Mayowa Oladeji

