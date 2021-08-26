Politics
Uzodinma urges Nigerians to adhere to rule of law in wake of NDA attacks
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called on Nigerians to adhere to the rule of law in the aftermath of bandits’ attacks on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).
Uzodinma made this call on Wednesday when he briefed State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Governor further appealed to those in leadership positions to protect the sanctity of the nation by upholding the Rule of Law.
According to him, all citizens must condemn criminal activities whenever they occur and justice must be served on whoever is found wanting.
Speaking on the backdrop of Tuesday’s attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna, Uzodinma said people must not take the laws into their hands no matter their grievance.
“The business of government is the protection of lives and property and we must act as a government and live up to the responsibilities of government.
“So, we try to maintain law and order and condemn illegal and criminal activities as well as make those who are apprehended to face the law.
Read also: IPOB lacks power to order sit-at-home in Imo – Uzodinma
“So many people are taking laws into their own hands and some aggrieved people have resorted to self-help. Illegality upon illegality is still illegality.
“But all we try to do is to appeal to our people because collectively, I am almost certain that if all of us agree today that unknown gunmen and bandits must stop, they will stop.
“Somehow, some people tacitly and otherwise are still allowing and encouraging these criminals to harass and intimidate innocent citizens.
“I will call on all of us as leaders, as Nigerian to protect the sanctity of our nation and protect the interest of our country by ensuring that we respect and obey the Rule of Law and do things that are allowed by law and condemn illegal and criminal activities.
“It’s condemnable, it’s unfortunate that people kill human beings these days as if they are killing rams,’’ he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...