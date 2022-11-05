Uzodinmma alleges marginalisation of Imo by NDDC

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has accused the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of marginalising the state.

Uzodimma, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, spoke when the acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, visited him at the Government House in Owerri.

He lamented that the commission neglected the state in project implementation.

The governor charged the NDDC to address the issue of marginalisation against the state.

Uzodimma said: “What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Go back to the original intention of setting up the commission so that the impact will be felt by our people.

“We have observed marginalisation. None of the oil-producing states should be marginalised. We must get justice, and equity and we must get even distribution of amenities. You should address marginalisation in the NDDC.

“Each time they say we are a member, why is intervention not coming to Imo but going to other states? Repair Elele to Owerri Road and repair the bad sections from Mgbidi to Awommama under your emergency programme.”

