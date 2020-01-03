Latest Sports

Uzoho and wife, Soomie welcome first baby

January 3, 2020
francis uzoho
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has announced the delivery of his first baby as his wife, Soomie Uzoho puts to bed a baby boy.

Uzoho, who wedded in December 2018 at the age of 20, took to the social media to announce the birth of his son with a photo of the new baby alongside his wife on the hospital bed.

“Welcome to the world son #first son# pinky na woman you be jare @soomieuzoho IN CHRIST ALONE,” the Nigerian shotstopper wrote on his Instagram.

Read Also: Knee injury confirmed for Uzoho as club Omonia wish goalie well

Uzoho is currently recovering from a long-term injury which he sustained during an October 2019 friendly game between Nigeria and Brazil which ended 1-1.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus from Spanish outfit, Deportivo La Coruna.

