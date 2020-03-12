Uzoho pens emotional note on how much he’s missed playing football

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho went all emotional this week about the game of football, having been out of the sport since October due to injury.

“I never believed I could do without you for this long,” wrote the 21-year-old, who has capped 16 times by the Nigerian national team.

Uzoho suffered an injury in the 60th minute of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in October, rupturing ligaments in his knee.

The first choice goalie however says he is on the last lap to full recovery, while thanking God and his fans for the support and prayers.

In the post on Instagram, Uzoho added: “Tears rolling down my cheeks on November 14, 2019, because I knew I would stay without you for a very long time.

“I’m thankful to God for giving me the strength to do without you so far. I have one more step to work very hard to be reunited with you again.”

Uzoho is currently on loan to Cypriot club Omonia from Spanish Segunda club Deportivo de La Coruna.

