Uzoho rejoins Omonia Nicosia after terminating Apoel Nicosia contract

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has rejoined Cypiot club Omonia Nicosia on a three-year contract.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the 22-year-old terminated his contract with Apoel Nicosia this week by mutual consent.

The goalkeeper has now linked up with Omonia Nicosia, where he played on loan between 2019 and 2020, making five appearances.

“Omonia Nicosia has signed Francis Ozoho, who played for APOEL last season,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

Read Also: Pinnick charges Super Eagles to beat Liberia, go for World Cup ticket

“The cooperation contract is for a period of three years.

“The footballer wore the jersey with the clover on his chest and the 2019-20 season, while he also played for Anorthosis and Deportivo La Coruna. He is international with the national team of his homeland.

“We welcome Francis to the OMONIA family and wish him every success.”

Uzoho is likely to be in action for the Super Eagles when they file out to face Liberia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Join the conversation

Opinions