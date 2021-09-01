Uzoho’s contract with Apoel Nicosia terminated by mutual consent

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has parted ways with Cypriot club Apoel Nicosia by mutual consent.

The club made the announcement on their official website this week.

Uzoho, who linked up with Apoel Nicosia from Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna last summer, made 19 league appearances for the club.

While no reason was given for the termination of the contract, the club wished Uzoho well.

“The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the completion of its cooperation with the goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after our team received financial compensation for the termination,” reads a club statement.

“APOEL still retains rights in its possible participation in the World Cup.

“We wish Francis good luck.”

22-year-old Uzoho could be featuring for the Super Eagles later this week when they host Liberia in Lagos.

The team are currently in camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Lone Stars.

They will also take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in the matchday two of the qualifiers.

