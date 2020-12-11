Vaccines our major hope for tackling COVID-19 in Africa – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said on Friday vaccines are the body’s major hope for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.

Moeti, who disclosed this in a statement posted on WHO Regional Office for Africa website, was reacting to plans by countries in Africa to roll out COVID-19 vaccination across the continent.

Africa currently has 2.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

She said: “The success of any immunisation campaign hinges on communities’ trust and acceptance.

“It is vital that we equip them with the right information, allay any fears, and address concerns.

“Engaging communities increase the likelihood that they will take the lead on issues affecting them, eases access, and use of services.

“It also facilitates comprehension and access to information, enables feedback and, critically for COVID-19 vaccination, helps in understanding vaccine safety and addressing possible adverse events following immunisation.’’

The WHO director said while efforts being made for successful immunisation campaigns are critical, they can easily flounder without community support.

She added that when COVID-19 vaccines become available, it is expected that they would be provided first to the most vulnerable and those at the highest risk.

“Initial groups will likely include frontline health workers, older people, and adults with underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes.

“The initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies will be limited and will not be available to everyone right away.

“WHO and other immunisation partners are providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

“Through the COVAX Facility, WHO, and partners are working with governments and vaccine manufacturers to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20 percent of the African population, initially focusing on those at the highest risk,” Moeti added.

