Valencia sack manager Albert Celades after nine months in charge

Following three losses in their last four games, Valencia have sacked manager Albert Celades and replaced him with former manager, Voro Gonazalez.

Celades, who took over the position in September 2019 after Marcelino’s sacking, stayed only nine months in charge.

His sack has also forced the resignation of the club’s sporting director Cesar Sanchez.

Celades is the sixth manager to be dimissed since Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim bought the club in 2014, while Sanchez – appointed in January – is the sixth sporting director to leave in the same period.

According to reports in Spain, Sanchez resigned shortly after Celades’ sacking on Monday, having earlier told the squad their manager would still be in charge for Wednesday’s game against Athletic Bilbao.

New boss Gonzalez, who is making his sixth spell at the club, will manage the team until the end of the season, according to the club.

Gonzalez first took over in 2008 after Ronald Koeman’s sacking and helped the La Liga side avoid relegation. He will be in charge when the club take on Bilbao in midweek.

Valencia are currently eighth in La Liga, with six games left.

