Valentine is a sin, against God’s will –Cleric Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Ministries has kicked against the much celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The clergyman and Christian actor revealed that Valentine’s Day is sinful and against the will of God, arguing that it is a day when most people engage in sexual sins such as adultery and fornication.

He made this statement on his social media platform, Twitter.

The Christian filmmaker cited the example of the Bible character, Joseph, saying his destiny would have been aborted if he had slept with Potiphar’s wife.

Here is what he tweeted:

“Tomorrow is a day of death. Tomorrow evening is a ‘Night of Fun’ when many men and ladies will slaughter their destinies on the bed of lustful pleasure. By next morning it is done! Destiny auctioned to a young man or a lady whose future has been mortgaged to the devil.

“Happy Valentine! If Joseph had had fun with Potiphar’s wife, he would never have got to the palace to see the type of Glory he saw. He escaped that trap that would have aborted his destiny on which so many lives in Egypt and Canaan land, depended upon.

“There is a great story in Proverbs 7:6-27.

It is a sad story of a young man on his own “Valentine Night”.

He had thought he wanted to have fun that night; he had thought he wanted to enjoy himself, but crashed his future in a night of fun.”

