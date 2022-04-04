Van Dijk targets ‘unforgettable season’ as Liverpool aim for quadruple

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has expressed his desire to have an unforgettable season with the club.

The Reds are aiming to clinch a quadruple this season, having won the Carabao Cup and are in line for the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Liverpool will face Portuguese club Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Van Dijk said it “should not be taken for granted” what Liverpool have been achieving before now.

“We just want to make this season an unforgettable one,” said Van Dijk.

“If you said it at the start of the season that we would still be in all competitions at this stage, with a full squad, [we’d have taken it].

“We should just enjoy it, go to Lisbon and give it our all. If it’s not enough, we go again next season. The things that are going on at Liverpool should not be taken for granted.”

Liverpool sit one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City, who they take on in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Jurgen Klopp side will take on Benfica on Tuesday, and hope to secure a good first-leg result ahead of the reverse fixture in order to seal a semifinal spot.

