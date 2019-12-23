Vandals attack Ibrahimovic statue again, cut off nose

A set of disgruntled fans of Malmo in Sweden have continued to show their displeasure over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s investment in a rival club last month.

In moves to vent their anger, they have on several ocassion vandalized the former Sweden international’s statue placed outside Malmo’s stadium.

The latest act of vandalism directed at the statue was the cutting off of its nose.

The statue’s artist Peter Linde had appealed for people to stop the vandalism, adding that he wants “those who are doing this to realize how stupid they are.”

38-year-old Ibrahimovic made his professional debut for Malmo 20 years ago.

The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St-Germain and Manchester United and LA Galaxy player in November announced he had bought 25% of the shares in Hammarby, a Swedish topflight club.

On the day of the announcement, the 3.5 metre high bronze statue, commissioned by the Swedish FA, was sprayed with paint, set on fire and a toilet seat put over its arm.

Ibrahimovic’s house in Stockholm was also vandalised, with ‘Judas’ painted on the front door.

