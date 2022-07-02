VAR to be used in AWCON matches

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used for the first time in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) which begins this month.

VAR will be used in all the 28 matches of the tournament, hosted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and billed to hold in Morocco.

“This is a bold step in the right direction. As women’s football is growing in Africa, it is important that we adopt the latest trends and technology to enhance the game,” said CAF Director of Referees, Eddy Mailet.

“We have some of the best match officials in Africa in Morocco and training and development of them is key for us.

“Four female match officials, Salima Mukasanga of Rwanda, Carine Atemzabong of Cameroon and Fatiha Jermoumi, and Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco, were part of the list of match officials at the 2021 AWCON in Cameroon and did an amazing job.

“By using VAR for all matches at WAFCON we are looking to continue the progression and development of the standard of CAF women’s football.”

The full implementation of VAR at key CAF events was a priority for CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe when he took office last year and since then:

– All 52 matches at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon used VAR.

– VAR was used for the Knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22.

– VAR was used for the first time at the latter stages of the TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League

– VAR was used at two TotalEnergies Super Cup finals: 2020 and 2021

– VAR was used at the last phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers (last 10 countries), both home and away.

The AWCON kicks off on Saturday night, 2 July 2022, in Rabat at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, when hosts Morocco face Burkina Faso at 21h30.

