Sports
Varane retires from France national team
Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football.
The 29-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2018 with France, scored five goals in 93 appearances for his country after making his debut in 2013.
He made his final appearance in the 2022 World Cup final, in which France were beaten by Argentina on penalties.
“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” said Varane.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Man Utd complete signing of Varane from Real Madrid
“Every time I wore this very special blue jersey I felt immense pride. The duty to give it all, play my heart out and win every time we put on the field.
“I’ve been contemplating this for several months and deciding it’s the right time for me to retire internationally.”
Varane is the latest Les Bleus player to retire after the World Cup as Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris had also stepped down three weeks after the final.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...