Varane retires from France national team

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football.

The 29-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2018 with France, scored five goals in 93 appearances for his country after making his debut in 2013.

He made his final appearance in the 2022 World Cup final, in which France were beaten by Argentina on penalties.

“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” said Varane.

“Every time I wore this very special blue jersey I felt immense pride. The duty to give it all, play my heart out and win every time we put on the field.

“I’ve been contemplating this for several months and deciding it’s the right time for me to retire internationally.”

Varane is the latest Les Bleus player to retire after the World Cup as Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris had also stepped down three weeks after the final.

