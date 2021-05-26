Varsity expels six students for rape, others in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Varsity expels six students for rape, others in Rivers
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) in Port Harcourt, has expelled six of its students for various offences, including gang-raping a female colleague in one of the hostels in the institution.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ndimele Ozo-Mekuri, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
In the statement titled ‘Expulsion From The University,’ the Vice-Chancellor said three out of the six students were expelled after they were found culpable of rape allegations by the school’s disciplinary committee.
The statement read, “The Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has expelled the following students from the University for various offences:
“Mr. Bekwele Ogbondah Godspower – UE/ACCT/B.ED4/0100 – Accounting Department, who defrauded fellow students of their school fees and issued them fake online University receipts.
“The majority of the victims in Level 100 in the 2019/2020 session lost their admission.
“Mr. Linus Hans – UE/2018/BSc.Ed4/0525 – Accounting Department, for stealing a fellow student’s phone. Mr. Nnamdi Destiny – UE/2018/POL.SC/BSc4/0062 – Political Science – involved in gang rape of a female student in the hostel.
“Mr. Samuel Valentine – UE/2017/POL.SC/BSc4/2059 – Political Science – involved in gang rape of a female student in the hostel. Mr. Chukwuemeka Amajuoyi – UE/THA/BA4/0019 – Theatre and Film Studies –involved in a gang rape of a female student in the hostel. Mr. Ovunwo Henry Junior- (Level 100, not yet issued Mat. No as at the time of the incident.”
Reacting to the expulsion, a rights group, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign lauded the senate of the university for the action.
The group’s Head, Women Mobilization, Uzoma Kelechi in a statement, said the university authority has proven that issues of sexual violence do not have a place in the school.
Kelechi who said the body was following the matter since it occurred in October last year, said the institution has restored public confidence by ensuring that appropriate sanction was meted out to perpetrators of crime, especially in the case of rape.
“This action by the institution is a bold statement and it would serve as a deterrent to others. We also commend the VC for keeping to his words of ensuring justice for the rape victim,” she added.
By Victor Uzoho
