Varsity lecturer, wife, three children die in Benue auto crash

The University of Mkar, Benue, on Sunday confirmed the death of its two lecturers in a motor accident in the state.

The lecturers –Mr. Joshua Leva and Mr. Moses Tarnongo —died on Saturday in the accident that occurred at a village near Gbatse, Ushongo local government area of the state.

The institution’s Registrar, Rev. Emmanuel Astor, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi, said one of the lecturers, Tarnongo, also lost his wife and three children in the incident.

He said the duo were lecturers in the Department of Mass Communication at the university.

The registrar said: “Yes. They were involved in an accident on their way to see one cleric in Adikpo. One staff, who also drove was with a friend from Tor Donga village. The other staff was with his wife and three kids.

“All seven people are dead, and lying at Oostra Gum Hospital, Ushongo, Benue State.”

