Varsity lecturers not casual workers, ASUU says in aftermath of half payment to members

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vehemently condemned the response of the Nigerian government to the demands of the union since its suspension of an eight-month strike in October.

Members of the union were paid half salaries for the month of October.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, while defending the payment, noted that the payment of half salaries to members was on pro-rata basis.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, the union said the attitude of the federal government since its suspension of the strike was ill-founded.

The union slammed the government for treating federal univeristy teachers as mere casual workers.

It vowed to pursue legal means for positive resolution and called for calm among members.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately, the response of government towards ASUU’s demonstration of trust was the so-called pro-rata payment for eighteen days as the October 2022 salaries of academics there portraying them as daily paid workers! This is not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contract or employment for academics the world over.

“At an emergency meeting of the ASUU’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Monday, 7th November, 2022, the union deliberated on developments since its suspension of the strike. NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on pro-rata basis, like casual workers, is unprecedented in the history of university-oriented labour relations and therefore condemned the attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers in its entirety.

“NEC commends the membership of ASUU for their perseverance in the face of untold hardship and unwarranted provocation by some notorious agents of the ruling class. NEC further appeals for the understanding of Nigerian students, parents and other genuinely concerned individuals and groups whole the Union continues to pursue positive resolution of the avoidable crisis within the ambit of legality without compromising the interests and welfare of Nigerian intellectuals.”

