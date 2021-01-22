Varsity staff to begin nationwide strike February 5

Non-teaching staff in Nigeria’s universities will begin a nationwide strike on February 5.

The staff who came together under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) disclosed this in a communiqué issued on Friday.

The JAC comprised the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU).

The staff said the decision to embark on the strike followed the inability of the Federal Government to address their demands.

The communiqué read: “It is in line with the resolution of our members nationwide that the leadership of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU hereby resolve as follows:

READ ALSO: Fresh crisis looms in varsities, as SSANU makes new demands

“The members of NASU and SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive, and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5th February 2021.

“That two weeks’ notice effective from today, Friday 22nd January 2021, is hereby given to Government and relevant stakeholders of this development.”

The varsity staff had last week embarked on a three-day protest over the government failure to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties in October last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions