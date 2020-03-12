Latest Metro

Varsity student arrested for supplying drugs to bandits in Zamfara

March 12, 2020
ENUGU: 75-year-old palm wine tapper in police net for killing son
By Ripples Nigeria

Mansur Mohammed, a 300-level student of the Federal University, Gusau has been arrested for allegedly supplying hard drugs to bandits that have been terrorising the state.

Mohammed, who was paraded on Wednesday by the state police commissioner, Usman Nagoggo, was arrested following a tip-off.

“The suspect had been the source of supply of hard drugs to all sorts of criminals, including bandits”, Nagoggo said, adding that the activities of the suspect had fueled banditry in the state.

Read also: 7 die in fresh Benue, Ebonyi, boundary dispute

Some of the drugs recovered from the suspect included 59 bottles of codeine syrup, 20 sachets of rohypnol, and two parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!