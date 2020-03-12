Varsity student arrested for supplying drugs to bandits in Zamfara

Mansur Mohammed, a 300-level student of the Federal University, Gusau has been arrested for allegedly supplying hard drugs to bandits that have been terrorising the state.

Mohammed, who was paraded on Wednesday by the state police commissioner, Usman Nagoggo, was arrested following a tip-off.

“The suspect had been the source of supply of hard drugs to all sorts of criminals, including bandits”, Nagoggo said, adding that the activities of the suspect had fueled banditry in the state.

Some of the drugs recovered from the suspect included 59 bottles of codeine syrup, 20 sachets of rohypnol, and two parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

