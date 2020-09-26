Varsity suspends lecturer for allegedly impregnating student in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State, has suspended a lecturer in the Department of Sociology, Dr. Rowland Igwe, indefinitely for allegedly impregnating a student of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle on Friday, also accused the lecturer of sexual intimidation and harassment.

He revealed that the student suffered health complications as a result of the pregnancy, saying the matter has been referred to the institution’s Senate Committee on staff disciplinary matters for further investigation.

READ ALSO: OAU suspends another lecturer for alleged s-exual harassment

Ndimele said: “The management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has placed Dr. Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe of the Department of Sociology on an indefinite suspension on an allegation of serial intimidation, sexual harassment, and undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her impregnation and other complications.

“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on staff disciplinary matters for further investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions