Varsity workers extend warning strike by another one month

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday extended their two-weeks warning strike by one month.

The unions embarked on a two-week warning strike on March 27 to press home their demands.

The strike was extended by another two weeks on April 10.

The last extension expired at midnight on Sunday.

The varsity workers are protesting the inconsistencies in payment with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of Earned Allowances, non-payment of arrears of National Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment, among others.

The unions under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced the extension of the warning strike in a circular addressed to the branch chairmen and jointly signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Peter Adeyemi, and National President of SSANU, Monhammed Ibrahim.

It read: “Unfortunately, the government has kept mute and remained indifferent to the demands of the JAC of NASU and SSANU.

“Deriving from the feedback received from our branches in respect of the resolutions conducted which fully supported the ongoing strike and other actions to be taken by the leadership of JAC.

“This is to inform members that the strike has been extended by one month to commence on midnight of April 24, pending when the government would have a change of heart on our demands in our letters to the Minister of Labour and Employment.”

