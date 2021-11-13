Politics
VAT: Nigerian govt considering out-of-court settlement with states – Finance minister
The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Friday the Federal Government is considering an out-of-court settlement with states the ongoing dispute over the Value Added Tax (VAT).
The Rivers State government in August dragged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to court over VAT collection.
Lagos State later joined Rivers State in the suit challenging the federal government’s jurisdiction on VAT collection.
Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, in a ruling delivered on August 9 restrained the FIRS from collecting VAT and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in Rivers State.
FIRS later appealed the ruling at the Appeal Court.
READ ALSO: VAT war between FG, states delaying 2022 Budget preparations – Bauchi govt
Following the appellate court’s refusal to grant the Rivers State’s government request to stop FIRS from collecting VAT, the two states approached the Supreme Court for resolution of the dispute.
Ahmed, who disclosed this when she appeared on Channels Television, said the federal government was seeking a political solution to the dispute.
She said: “Yes, there will be a positive political solution to the VAT dispute. We are working towards an out-of-court solution.
“I have to do this carefully because they are issues in court, and I am not supposed to be talking about issues in court.
“But, I do hope that this matter can be solved by sitting on the table, not on the pages of newspapers, not disagreements in court because it is possible to solve it on the table.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...