Vatican Releases Death Certificate: Pope Francis died of stroke, heart failure

The Vatican has released the death certificate of Pope Francis, confirming that he passed away due to a stroke, which led to a coma and ultimately “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”

The 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church died on Monday morning, approximately one month after being discharged from a 38-day hospital stay for double pneumonia, according to reports and Vatican sources.

The official cause of Pope Francis’ death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, issued the official medical certification, with the Holy See Press Office releasing the report on Monday evening.

The medical report detailed the Pope’s prior health conditions, including a history of acute respiratory failure resulting from microbial bilateral pneumonia and multiple bronchiectases, as well as high blood pressure and Type II diabetes.

His death was officially confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography. “I hereby declare,” wrote Dr. Arcangeli, “that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above.”

