Vatican speaks on gay union, says God ‘can’t bless sin’ | Ripples Nigeria

International
Vatican speaks on gay union, says God ‘can’t bless sin’
The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”
According to AP, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless same-sex marriage.
The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”
