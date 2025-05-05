VDM: Nigerians cannot be silenced for demanding bare minimum —Eedris Abulkareem

A former Remedies band member, Eedris Abdulkareem, has joined the growing calls for the immediate release of social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man.

VDM was arrested for alleged cyberstalking by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives inside the GTB premises in Abuja last Friday.

The “Jaga Jaga” crooner was forced to stop a recent live concert to rally the crowd as he demanded the unconditional release of the detained outspoken activist.

“Free VeryDarkMan,’’ Eedris Abdulkareem urged the crowd during the live concert.

“We are only asking for the basics.

“Una wan con shut us up make we no talk, who una be?” Eedris asked, making reference to the hardship going on in the country.

In a related development, Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has also shown support for the detained social media activist.

In a tweet shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), Davido recalled how VDM has improved people’s lives despite the scandals that have surrounded him.

He wrote: “Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does impact lives, and people appreciate it! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, making one want to do more for the masses.’’

