VDM supporters protest at GTB headquarters, demand activist’s release

A group of protesters stormed the head office of Guaranty Trust Bank in Abuja on Monday to demand the release of social media activist, Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM).

VDM was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives inside the GTB premises in Abuja last Friday.

The protesters stormed the bank in large numbers and carried placards with inscriptions such as “Activism is not a sin,” “VDM is the masses’ liberator” and “VDM has committed no offence,” among others.

They also danced to songs and chanted “#FreeVDM.”

A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the arrest of the social media activist.

In a statement he shared on his verified X account, Obi said the manner VDM was arrested closely resembled an abduction.

“The recent developments in our nation continue to raise serious concerns about the direction we are headed as a democracy. The tension in the land, aggravated by hardship, is being needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights,” the Labour Party chieftain wrote.

