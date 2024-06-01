Metro
Vehicle crushes woman to death in Anambra
A vehicle crushed a female pedestrian to death along the Awka-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra on Friday night.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the news to journalists on Saturday in Awka, said the driver fled the scene after the incident.
Irelewuyi said the likely cause of the accident was speeding.
He added that the crash involved an unidentified driver of a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with no registration number heading to Upper Iweke in Onitsha.
“According to eyewitness reports, the driver of the vehicle who was on speed rammed into a pedestrian female adult and zoomed off.
“FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene and took the victim to Toronto Mortuary after the doctor confirmed her death.”
