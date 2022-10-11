Venezuelan landslides death toll rises to 36, 56 still missing

The death toll from landslides in Venezuela caused by torrential downpours leading to floods in the small mountain city of Las Tejerias, southwest of Caracas in Aragua State, has risen to 36 while 56 people are still missing.

The country’s Interior Ministry which gave the figure in a report on Tuesday, said the death toll rose from 22 on Monday while the number declared missing also rose from 36 to 56.

The Ministry also said more than 300 homes and 750 businesses were destroyed while over 1000 people have been rendered homeless in the city of about 50,000 people.

The heavy rains which began on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into Las Tejerias, with the El Pato River, located 64 kilometers southwest of the capital Caracas, flooded, bursting its banks and swept away several homes and shops in the town, the new report said.

“Unfortunately, 36 people have now died, and according to relatives of the victims, 56 are missing,” Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos said while addressing a news conference.

President Nicolas Maduro who visited the affected area, said relief teams were attending to the emergency.

“Faced with the difficult and painful situation caused by the heavy rains in Las Tejerias, I ordered Vice President @delcyrodriguezv, the Social Cabinet and all security agencies (to arrange for) the maximum deployment for the comprehensive care of the people. They are not alone!” Maduro said on Twitter.

Maduro also designated the city a disaster zone as well as declaring three days of national mourning.

