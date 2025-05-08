‘Very Dark Man’s car, phone confiscated by EFCC,’ Deji Adeyanju spills   

Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man, has revealed that the car and phone of his client have been confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The legal counsel who made the revelation in a post shared on his official X page (formerly Twitter) also added that Very Dark Man was freed without any conditions attached to his bail.

”Despite everything that has happened, I still like the EFCC Chairman. And there was no condition for VDM’s bail. I was the one who applied for his bail, and I made an undertaking to produce him anytime he is needed. His phone and car are still with the EFCC.” Adeyanju wrote.

This development comes after the EFCC disclosed the reason behind the detention of Very Dark Man, whose arrest has continued to generate heated discussions online, as various unconfirmed reasons for his incarceration have circulated.

The anti-graft agency informed in a statement via X on Tuesday that VDM was taken into custody after many petitions from anonymous parties accused him of “financial malfeasance.”

According to the anti-graft commission, he was eventually arrested because he consistently disregarded invitations given through his familiar methods.

The EFCC’s post on X reads, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Innocent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him,” the post reads.

“He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication.

“The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

“It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations.

“While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.”

