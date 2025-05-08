Very Dark Mans opens up on his arrest, detention by EFCC 

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known by many as Very Dark Man, has for the first time spoken about his arrest and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his release from custody.

Very Dark Man in a video with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju said that the money laundering charges leveled against him by the EFCC were baseless because he is not that rich to warrant such allegations.

He stated that the EFCC thinks he is into money laundering because he has done so many charities, which were undertaken in debt for the good of people in need.

“They think I am into money laundering, how would they put money laundering for person wey no get money? I have done so many charities, and them they wonder how. They don’t know that I use debt for charity. Anyway, we are outside, with my lawyer, of course.” He said.

Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing Very Dark Man, also revealed that the car and phone of his client have been confiscated by the EFCC.

The legal counsel who made the revelation in a post shared on his official X page (formerly Twitter) also added that Very Dark Man was freed without any conditions attached to his bail.

”Despite everything that has happened, I still like the EFCC Chairman. And there was no condition for VDM’s bail. I was the one who applied for his bail, and I made an undertaking to produce him anytime he is needed. His phone and car are still with EFCC.” Adeyanju wrote.

