VeryDarkMan cries out over fresh allegations against him by EFCC (Video)

Social media and online activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has cried out over a fresh allegation leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

VDM as he is popularly called, who made the claims in a video he shared on his social media handles on Tuesday, said a woman named Princess Barbara Odoh, wrote a fresh petition against him, accusing him of intellectual property theft.

In the video, VDM said the woman claimed he stole her idea of trying to create a system to stop vendors from scamming customers on social media.

Narrating his ordeal, VDM said:

“I just left EFCC headquarters now after spending over four hours. In fact, I went there straight from the airport.

“As you all know, I was in Lagos over the weekend because of the trafficked victims that just returned from Ivory Coast.

“On reaching EFCC, they brought up one allegation against me that is very crazy.”

He said that while he was in China a few weeks ago, he invested heavily in his idea aimed at reducing online scams, adding that his efforts have helped many victims recover their funds. He therefore questioned how Princess Odoh whom he claimed has no online presence, could accuse him of stealing her idea.

READ ALSO: ‘Where is Yahaya Bello?’ Nigerians question EFFC following arrest of VDM

Continuing, he said:

“This woman is alleging that the idea is her idea. Madam how is it your idea? This is what I do, this is what I use my platform to do in this country, I have a very big platform, people get scammed and I make sure they get their money back.

“I’ve collected millions. I know how many millions I have helped people recover. You this madam that you’re claiming it’s your idea, who knows you? Who are you in the scheme of things? What have you ever done? How much have you helped somebody to recover for you to claim that this idea is your idea?”

VDM added that the accusations appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to frame him up and send him to prison.

“If una wan hold me, make una find something very big, no be all these ones, I big pass all these things.

“My pride in all of this is to beat my chest and say I did something in this country before I leave this world.”

VDM concluded by promising legal action against Odoh and said he would also pursue traditional justice.

“Madam you go go court and you go swear juju,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now