VeryDarkMan’s arrest in bad taste, will have serious consequences -Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest of social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The activist was arrested at the premises of a Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) in Abuja on Friday.

Many Nigerians, especially VDM’s supporters who are popularly known as “Ratel Gang” have continued to lambast the bank for locking him up and tipped off the security agents leading to the arrest.

Obi also condemned the arrest which he said was carried out in a manner that unsettled Nigerians.

In a statement he shared on his verified X account on Sunday night, Obi said the manner in which VDM was arrested closely resembled an abduction.

He described it as “a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.”

He stressed that if Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, “we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.”

“The recent developments in our nation continue to raise serious concerns about the direction we are headed as a democracy. The tension in the land aggravated by hardship is being needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights,” the Labour Party chieftain wrote.

“The arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction, a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.

“This trend is not new. We must recall that even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law.

“Moreover, these methods are beginning to affect our economy and business environment. The backlash directed at GTBank, allegedly linked to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Otse’s arrest, has had serious reputational consequences.

“At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community.

“One cannot help but ask: was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?

“Similarly troubling are allegations surrounding the so-called adoption of the NANS President. If true, it raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership and the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy.

“Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will. The oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalize.

“We must return to a Nigeria where justice is done and is seen to be done without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly. That is the Nigeria we must rebuild.”

