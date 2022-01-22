Entertainment
Veteran actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, involved in ghastly motor accident
Veteran Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a car accident, his spokesman has revealed.
The four-vehicle crash, which occurred on Friday afternoon, January 21 in Los Angeles left one person with injuries, Los Angeles Police said.
Photos from the scene published by the American news platform, TMZ show a large SUV on top of at least two vehicles at an intersection in Brentwood while the ‘Terminator’ actor can be seen standing nearby.
Police said that no arrest has been made and ruled out the involvement of drugs and alcohol.
Officers did not identify those involved but the actor and former California governor’s spokesman confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that he was driving the SUV when the incident occurred.
See photos below.
